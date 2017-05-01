Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Receives $32.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOX. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 28.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 19.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 227,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 9.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 16.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) traded down 0.57% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,503 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company earned $7.68 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

