Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) traded up 0.27% during trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 628,582 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 37.30. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

A number of research firms have commented on TRQ. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CSFB began coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.83.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (Turquoise Hill) is an international mining company. The Company focuses on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal material mineral resource property. The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is located approximately 550 kilometers south of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital city, and approximately 80 kilometers north of the Mongolia-China border.

