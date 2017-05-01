Tupperware Brands (TUP) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tupperware Brands earned a news sentiment score of -0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 39,053 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $554.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Tupperware Brands had a return on equity of 117.25% and a net margin of 10.10%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post $4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Bertini sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $104,500.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,318.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Simon C. Hemus sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $121,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,831.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,509 shares of company stock worth $3,373,108 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

