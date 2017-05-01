Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Insider Lillian D. Garcia Sells 2,000 Shares

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) insider Lillian D. Garcia sold 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $144,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) traded down 0.64% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 272,845 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.49. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.65. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $74.36.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Tupperware Brands had a return on equity of 117.25% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $554.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post $4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 12.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

