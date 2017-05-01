Tullow Oil plc (TLW) Earns Buy Rating from Whitman Howard

Whitman Howard restated their buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 262 ($3.35) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TLW. Numis Securities Ltd dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 250 ($3.20) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.30) target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.41) target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 265.19 ($3.39).

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) opened at 210.022675 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.92 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 202.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 267.23. Tullow Oil plc has a one year low of GBX 154.23 and a one year high of GBX 299.86.

About Tullow Oil plc

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s primary activity is the discovery and production of oil and gas. Its segments include West Africa; East Africa, and New Ventures. The West Africa Business focuses on its production and development projects in West Africa and Europe.

