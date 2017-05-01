TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $0.25-0.31 EPS.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm earned $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.70 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) traded up 0.66% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,386 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director Kenton K. Alder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $46,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $56,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,661.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,123,682 shares of company stock valued at $64,832,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) products and is focused on technologically advanced PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). As of January 2, 2017, the Company operated a total of 25 specialized facilities in North America and China. The Company’s segments include PCB, E-M Solutions and Corporate.

