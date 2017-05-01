Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) Receives $6.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) traded up 1.31% during trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 236,841 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $389.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.87. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 118.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 29.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 22,802 shares during the last quarter. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) Receives $6.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/tsakos-energy-navigation-ltd-tnp-receives-6-92-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. It operates a fleet of approximately 50 modern crude oil and petroleum product tankers that provide marine transportation services for national and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium and short-term charters.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.