Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) Receives $6.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.92.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) traded up 1.31% during trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 236,841 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $389.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.87. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $6.64.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 118.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 29.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 22,802 shares during the last quarter. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. It operates a fleet of approximately 50 modern crude oil and petroleum product tankers that provide marine transportation services for national and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium and short-term charters.
