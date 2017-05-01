Trust Co Buys 465 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Trust Co raised its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Trust Co’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CELG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth $694,111,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Celgene by 14.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,921,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,222,000 after buying an additional 1,967,645 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Celgene by 1,980.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,778,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,939,000 after buying an additional 1,693,322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Celgene during the third quarter worth about $162,049,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Celgene by 363.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,883,000 after buying an additional 1,062,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 124.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.18. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $94.42 and a 1-year high of $127.64.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 77.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post $7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CELG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $159.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

In related news, insider Rupert Vessey sold 4,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total value of $497,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 14,033 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $1,737,706.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,087.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

