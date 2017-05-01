TrueCar (TRUE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TrueCar earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 72 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) traded up 0.771% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.655. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,690 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. The company’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will post ($0.03) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TrueCar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their price target on TrueCar from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.09.

In other news, EVP Neeraj Gunsagar sold 25,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $375,893.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,160.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TrueCar, Inc is an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company. The Company has a data-driven online platform, which features market data and analytics. The Company-branded platform is available on its TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It customizes and operates its platform on a co-branded basis for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for a range of enterprises.

