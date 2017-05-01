Trueblue Inc (TBI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $619.95 million.

Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) traded up 0.18% on Monday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,604 shares. Trueblue Inc has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.12 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business earned $734.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.86 million. Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trueblue in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trueblue from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $51,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,122.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/trueblue-inc-tbi-releases-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc is a provider of specialized workforce solutions. The Company is engaged in providing staffing, on-site workforce management and recruitment process outsourcing services. The Company operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. Its PeopleReady segment provides blue-collar contingent staffing through the PeopleReady service line.

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.