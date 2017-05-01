Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.14%.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) traded up 1.13% on Friday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 97,356 shares. The company has a market cap of $402.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $27.95.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Maribess L. Miller purchased 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,966.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,903 shares in the company, valued at $283,736.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,670.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,151 shares of company stock worth $135,241. 9.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 912,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,862,000 after buying an additional 38,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 478,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.
TBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services.
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.