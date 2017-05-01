Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,187 shares in the company, valued at $487,670.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) traded up 0.335% on Monday, hitting $22.475. The stock had a trading volume of 25,007 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $403.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.134 and a beta of 0.80. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.34. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business earned $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Director Acquires $32,970.00 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/triumph-bancorp-inc-tbk-director-acquires-32970-00-in-stock.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.