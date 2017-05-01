Short Interest in Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) Declines By 39.8%

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 840,192 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 1,396,195 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,429 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Triple-S Management Corp. by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Triple-S Management Corp. by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Triple-S Management Corp. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Triple-S Management Corp. by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Triple-S Management Corp. by 22.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) traded up 0.33% on Monday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 110,617 shares. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.47 million. Triple-S Management Corp. had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Corp. will post $1.00 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Triple-S Management Corp. Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation operates as a managed care company. The Company offers a range of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company’s segments include Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The Managed Care segment is engaged in the sale of managed care products to the Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid market sectors.

