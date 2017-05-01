Tripadvisor (TRIP) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.03

News articles about Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tripadvisor earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the travel company an impact score of 94 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) opened at 45.01 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm earned $316 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Vetr downgraded Tripadvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.11 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tripadvisor (TRIP) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.03” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/tripadvisor-trip-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-03-updated.html.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s brand, is a travel site. The Company operates through two segments: Hotel and Non-Hotel. The Company’s Hotel segment includes click-based advertising and transaction; display-based and subscription-based advertising, and other hotel operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.