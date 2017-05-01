Trimble Inc (TRMB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Dougherty & Co upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $36.82, but opened at $35.43. Trimble shares last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 747,072 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trimble from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trimble from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 3,826 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $121,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James A. Kirkland sold 15,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $475,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,462.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 681,881 shares of company stock valued at $21,364,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 188,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Trimble by 319.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 449,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 341,904 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 613,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trimble by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Trimble by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 19,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, provides technology solutions for professionals and field mobile workers. The Company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Field Solutions, Mobile Solutions and Advanced Devices. The Engineering and Construction segment serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction, geospatial and government.

