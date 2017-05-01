Trimble Inc (TRMB) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Craig Hallum

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trimble from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co downgraded Trimble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded up 1.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,598 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. Trimble has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company earned $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Trimble Inc (TRMB) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Craig Hallum” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/trimble-inc-trmb-price-target-raised-to-30-00-at-craig-hallum.html.

In related news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $121,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulf J. Johansson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,577,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 681,881 shares of company stock valued at $21,364,043 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 188,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Trimble by 319.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 449,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 341,904 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 613,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,632,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, provides technology solutions for professionals and field mobile workers. The Company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Field Solutions, Mobile Solutions and Advanced Devices. The Engineering and Construction segment serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction, geospatial and government.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.