Trimble Inc (TRMB) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

TRMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Dougherty & Co lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Trimble in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trimble from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Trimble from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) opened at 35.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. Trimble has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm earned $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Jurgen Kliem sold 147,671 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $4,644,252.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 3,826 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $121,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 681,881 shares of company stock valued at $21,364,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Trimble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 188,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Trimble by 319.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 449,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 341,904 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 613,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,632,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Trimble by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Trimble by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 19,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, provides technology solutions for professionals and field mobile workers. The Company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Field Solutions, Mobile Solutions and Advanced Devices. The Engineering and Construction segment serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction, geospatial and government.

