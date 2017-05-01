TriMas Corp (TRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.40 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. TriMas Corp updated its FY17 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS.

Shares of TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) traded up 0.980% on Monday, reaching $23.175. 29,342 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. TriMas Corp has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

In other TriMas Corp news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $31,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Gougarty sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $62,525.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,909.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,476 shares of company stock worth $199,901 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriMas Corp stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,374,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96,455 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 5.22% of TriMas Corp worth $44,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriMas Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of TriMas Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price target on shares of TriMas Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of TriMas Corp in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TriMas Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About TriMas Corp

TriMas Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered products for commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered closure and dispensing systems for a range of end markets, including steel and plastic industrial, and consumer packaging applications.

