Trilogy International Partners Inc (TRL) Given “Hold” Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) in a report issued on Friday. TD Securities currently has a C$11.50 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) traded down 0.84% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 25,500 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55. Trilogy International Partners has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.
About Trilogy International Partners
Trilogy International Partners Inc, formerly Alignvest Acquisition Corporation, is a Canada-based wireless telecommunications operator. The Company provides wireless communications services through its subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia. Its subsidiaries include Viva and 2degrees. Viva provides voice and a range of data services to its mobile customers over its third generation (3G)-enabled global system for mobile communications (GSM) and fourth generation (4G) long term evolution (LTE) networks.
