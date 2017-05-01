Very Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Stock Price

Media stories about TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) have been trending very positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TRI Pointe Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.51 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) opened at 12.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.73.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $392 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 11,985,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $152,940,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/tri-pointe-group-tph-earning-very-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.