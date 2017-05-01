Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 841.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trevena to post $-1.7200 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1.0700 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) traded up 6.73% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,225 shares. The company’s market cap is $199.38 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. Trevena Inc has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/trevena-inc-trvn-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FBR & Co set a $8.00 price objective on Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Trevena from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

About Trevena

Trevena Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing various therapies. The Company is developing OLINVO, a u-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator (u-GPS) for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous (IV) administration is preferred. It is focused on commercializing it in the United States for use in acute care settings, such as hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.