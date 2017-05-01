Travis Perkins plc (TPK) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 1,540 ($19.88) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TPK. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.50) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.40) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,625 ($20.98) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($24.85) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,597.64 ($20.63).

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) traded down 0.2477% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1610.6516. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,529.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,464.95. Travis Perkins plc has a one year low of GBX 1,090.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,978.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.02 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.75 ($0.38) per share. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins plc’s previous dividend of $15.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.03%.

In other Travis Perkins plc news, insider John Rogers bought 46 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,513 ($19.54) per share, for a total transaction of £695.98 ($898.62). Also, insider Christopher Rogers bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.70) per share, with a total value of £839.30 ($1,083.67). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,575 shares of company stock valued at $33,536,324 and have sold 58,497 shares valued at $88,212,146.

Travis Perkins plc Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc is a United Kingdom-based product supplier to the building, construction and home improvement markets. The Company operates through segments, which include General Merchanting, Plumbing & Heating, Contracts and Consumer. The General Merchanting segment consists of the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands and supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects (RMI), as well as new residential and commercial construction.

