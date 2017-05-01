TransUnion (TRU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “TransUnion reported solid first-quarter 2017 results with healthy year-over-year increase in earnings and revenues. The company is poised for impressive growth in several of its end markets, especially the burgeoning Big Data and analytics market, with an attractive business model, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and strong and stable cash flows. The company has over 30 petabytes of data, growing at an average of over 25% annually since 2010. However, it is vulnerable to the overall macroeconomic conditions, industry trends, seasonality issues, adverse foreign currency translation effects and developments in the credit market, which limit its profitability to some extent. TransUnion caters to a highly competitive market, such degree of competition restricts its pricing power.”

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) traded up 0.50% on Monday, reaching $40.23. 540,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.38.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $445 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post $1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel A. Hamood sold 70,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $2,594,856.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,298.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sumit Rajpal purchased 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,870.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,119,049 shares of company stock worth $406,681,498. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TransUnion by 39.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TransUnion by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,881,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,896,000 after buying an additional 768,539 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in TransUnion by 425.7% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 204,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 165,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 4.2% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 297,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

