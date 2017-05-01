Transocean LTD (RIG) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

FMR LLC raised its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,393 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC’s holdings in Transocean LTD were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Transocean LTD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean LTD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Transocean LTD by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 85,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Transocean LTD by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,233 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Transocean LTD by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,128,617 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $164,037,000 after buying an additional 770,565 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) traded down 0.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 11,813,886 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. Transocean LTD has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $974 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.52 million. Transocean LTD had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Transocean LTD in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Transocean LTD in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Vetr cut shares of Transocean LTD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.91 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Transocean LTD in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Transocean LTD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Transocean LTD Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

