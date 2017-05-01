Transocean LTD (RIG) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays PLC

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RIG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Transocean LTD in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean LTD in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on shares of Transocean LTD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Transocean LTD in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Transocean LTD in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Transocean LTD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) traded down 2.221% on Monday, reaching $10.785. 3,486,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.185 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $974 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.52 million. Transocean LTD had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post ($0.58) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Transocean LTD by 192.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 378,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Transocean LTD by 19.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 123,848 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean LTD by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean LTD by 8.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 807,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 64,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean LTD by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 71,870 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean LTD

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

