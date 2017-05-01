Transenterix Inc (TRXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Transenterix Inc (NYSE:TRXC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRXC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Transenterix in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transenterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Transenterix from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transenterix stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Transenterix Inc (NYSE:TRXC) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 849,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.74% of Transenterix worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Transenterix (NYSE:TRXC) opened at 0.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Transenterix has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company’s market capitalization is $79.77 million.

Transenterix (NYSE:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Transenterix will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current year.

About Transenterix

TransEnterix, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of ALF-X Surgical Robotic System (the ALF-X System), and SurgiBot System. The Company’s ALF-X System is a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows multiple robotic arms to control instruments and a camera.

