TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their neutral rating on shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, April 14th.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDG. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.86.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) opened at 246.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.31 and its 200 day moving average is $247.32. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.49. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $203.72 and a 1-year high of $294.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.47% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $814 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post $12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jorge Valladares sold 6,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 104,967 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.95 per share, with a total value of $24,452,062.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,493.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,540 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,888,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,127,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,193,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,978,000 after buying an additional 106,491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,955,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,273,000 after buying an additional 57,484 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,697,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,702,000 after buying an additional 174,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 915,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,598,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

