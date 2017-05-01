TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

In related news, insider Joel Reiss sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $1,517,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 104,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.95 per share, with a total value of $24,452,062.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,493.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $178,613,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,924,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,752,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,797,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $72,420,000.

Shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) opened at 246.73 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $203.72 and a one year high of $294.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.31 and a 200 day moving average of $247.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.49.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $814 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.52 million. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.47% and a net margin of 13.91%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post $12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

