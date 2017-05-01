TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $233.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDG. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen and Company cut TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $219.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Vetr cut TransDigm Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.83 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wellington Shields reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.86.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) traded down 1.66% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.73. 1,000,037 shares of the stock traded hands. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $203.72 and a 52-week high of $294.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.31 and its 200 day moving average is $247.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.47% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $814 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post $12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joel Reiss sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $1,517,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.06, for a total value of $2,510,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,540. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

