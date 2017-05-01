TransCanada Co. (TRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TransCanada Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransCanada’s earnings. TransCanada posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TransCanada will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransCanada.

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. TransCanada had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. The business earned $3.62 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. TransCanada’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransCanada in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of TransCanada in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransCanada during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransCanada during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransCanada by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new stake in TransCanada during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransCanada during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) traded up 0.48% during trading on Friday, reaching $47.86. 801,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12. TransCanada has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $49.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from TransCanada’s previous dividend of $0.43. TransCanada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.16%.

About TransCanada

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S.

