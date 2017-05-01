Media headlines about TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) (TSE:TNP) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TransAtlantic Petroleum earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 77 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) traded up 0.72% on Monday, hitting $1.40. 12,190 shares of the stock were exchanged. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The stock’s market cap is $65.64 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

In other news, CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 80,000 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,695. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 230,000 shares of company stock worth $290,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TransAtlantic Petroleum (TAT) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/transatlantic-petroleum-tat-receiving-somewhat-critical-press-coverage-alphaone-reports.html.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is an international oil and natural gas company engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production. Its segments include Turkey and Bulgaria. The Company holds interests in approximately 880,000 and 567,000 net acres of developed and undeveloped oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria, respectively.

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.