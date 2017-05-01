Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Major Shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley Sells 76,640 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 76,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $2,878,598.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,782,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,965,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Harbor Master Investors Hadley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 86,367 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $3,163,623.21.
- On Monday, April 24th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 78,233 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $2,847,681.20.
- On Tuesday, April 18th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 49,650 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $1,754,631.00.
- On Monday, April 17th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 37,350 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,380,829.50.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 140,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $5,026,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 90,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00.
- On Friday, March 31st, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 532,300 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $19,530,087.00.
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 161,400 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $6,049,272.00.
Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) traded up 0.64% during trading on Monday, reaching $37.59. 284,682 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.47 billion.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm earned $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 181.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.
