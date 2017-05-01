Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Major Shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley Sells 76,640 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 76,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $2,878,598.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,782,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,965,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Harbor Master Investors Hadley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 86,367 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $3,163,623.21.

On Monday, April 24th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 78,233 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $2,847,681.20.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 49,650 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $1,754,631.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 37,350 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,380,829.50.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 140,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $5,026,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 90,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 532,300 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $19,530,087.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 161,400 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $6,049,272.00.

Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) traded up 0.64% during trading on Monday, reaching $37.59. 284,682 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.47 billion.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm earned $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Major Shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley Sells 76,640 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/trade-desk-inc-ttd-major-shareholder-harbor-master-investors-hadley-sells-76640-shares.html.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 181.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.