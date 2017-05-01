TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Earns Media Impact Rating of -0.06

Media stories about TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) have trended somewhat negative this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TRACON Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of -0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCON shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) remained flat at $3.45 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,013 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The company’s market cap is $55.76 million.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s research focuses on antibodies that bind to the endoglin receptor, which is essential to angiogenesis (the process of new blood vessel formation) and a contributor to fibrosis (tissue scarring).

