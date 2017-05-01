TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $189.7-191.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) opened at 19.65 on Monday. TPI Composites Inc has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $644.50 million and a P/E ratio of 41.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPI Composites stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.22% of TPI Composites worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures composite wind blades. The Company operates through four segments. The United States segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades at its Newton, Iowa plant; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and the manufacturing of composite solutions for the transportation industry, which it also conducts in its Rhode Island and Massachusetts facilities.

