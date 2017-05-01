Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Share Price

News coverage about Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Toyota Motor Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 11 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.09 price target on shares of Toyota Motor Corp in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Toyota Motor Corp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) opened at 108.14 on Monday. Toyota Motor Corp has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average of $114.42.

Toyota Motor Corp Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

