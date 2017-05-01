TowneBank (TOWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.55 million.
Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) opened at 32.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.98. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $34.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank is a community bank. The Bank offers personal banking services and business banking services. The Bank operates through three segments: Banking, Realty and Insurance. The Banking segment provides loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment provides residential real estate services, originations of a range of mortgage loans, resort property management, and residential and commercial title insurance.
