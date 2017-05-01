Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Continues to Hold Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO continued to hold its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Allstate Corp were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate Corp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,543,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,300,347,000 after buying an additional 1,495,273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allstate Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $104,865,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Allstate Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $89,497,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Allstate Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $84,112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate Corp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,163,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,360,000 after buying an additional 973,808 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) opened at 81.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.70. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.59 and a 12 month high of $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.54. Allstate Corp had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post $5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Allstate Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Allstate Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. FBR & Co increased their target price on shares of Allstate Corp from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $86.00 price target on shares of Allstate Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allstate Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Allstate Corp in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Allstate Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

In related news, President Matthew E. Winter sold 33,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $2,750,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Alice Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $331,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,307 shares of company stock worth $9,823,175. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Corp Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company’s business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business.

