Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Purchases 2,084 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. PPL Corp makes up approximately 1.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in PPL Corp were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in PPL Corp during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL Corp during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPL Corp during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in PPL Corp by 100.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL Corp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) opened at 38.11 on Monday. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. PPL Corp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. PPL Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Corp will post $2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PPL Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. PPL Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.48%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of PPL Corp in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of PPL Corp from $36.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of PPL Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of PPL Corp from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,035 shares of PPL Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $147,559.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Symons sold 12,703 shares of PPL Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $477,632.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,876. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp Company Profile

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL operates through U.K.

