Towerstream (TWER) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.56

Press coverage about Towerstream (NASDAQ:TWER) has trended very positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Towerstream earned a coverage optimism score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Towerstream (NASDAQ:TWER) opened at 0.11569 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.40 million. Towerstream has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Towerstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corporation is a provider of fixed wireless services to businesses in over 10 urban markets across the United States. The Company operates through Fixed Wireless Services (Fixed Wireless) segment. Its fixed wireless service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data and video services.

