Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) opened at 26.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company’s market cap is $7.22 billion.

In other Tourmaline Oil Corp news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.29 per share, with a total value of C$87,870.00. Also, insider Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.97 per share, with a total value of C$144,850.00. Insiders acquired a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,095 in the last three months.

TOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, GMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$51.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.72.

Tourmaline Oil Corp Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is a Canada-based intermediate crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. The Company is focused on exploration and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

