Total System Services (TSS) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Total System Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 42 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Total System Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) opened at 57.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. Total System Services has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $58.84.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Total System Services had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Total System Services will post $3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

In other Total System Services news, EVP William A. Pruett sold 44,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,245,162.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 4,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $251,410.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

