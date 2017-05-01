Total SA (TOT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total SA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Total SA in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Total SA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Total SA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $53.00 price target on Total SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Total SA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) traded up 0.02% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,833 shares. Total SA has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Total SA had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post $4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Total SA’s payout ratio is 87.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in Total SA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Total SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Total SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Total SA by 12.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Total SA Company Profile

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

