Torstar Co. (TSE:TS.B) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Torstar from C$1.85 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/torstar-co-ts-b-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Torstar Company Profile

Torstar Corporation is a Canada-based media company. The Company operates through there segments: Metroland Media Group (MMG), Star Media Group (SMG) and Digital Ventures. MMG publishes The Hamilton Spectator and the Waterloo Region Record daily newspapers and over 100 weekly community newspapers and has a number of specialty publications, directories, consumer shows, distribution operations and digital properties (including homefinder.ca, save.ca, travelalerts.ca, wagjag.com (WagJag) and the regional online sites, such as durhamregion.ca).

Receive News & Ratings for Torstar Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torstar Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.