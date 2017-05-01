Torchmark Co. (TMK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Torchmark updated its FY17 guidance to $4.63-4.77 EPS.

Shares of Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.90. 382,031 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33. Torchmark has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $79.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Torchmark’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Torchmark in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Torchmark from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Torchmark in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

In other news, VP Ben Lutek sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $2,419,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Domenico Bertini sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,278 shares of company stock worth $14,061,376. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRB Corp raised its stake in Torchmark by 3.6% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Torchmark by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Torchmark during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Torchmark by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

