Torch Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Snyder's-Lance Inc (LNCE)

Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ:LNCE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snyder's-Lance were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 25.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 15.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ:LNCE) opened at 35.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. Snyder's-Lance Inc has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 223.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.89 million. Snyder's-Lance had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snyder's-Lance Inc will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snyder's-Lance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Snyder's-Lance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Warehime acquired 14,000 shares of Snyder's-Lance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $547,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Snyder's-Lance Company Profile

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products. Its products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other salty snacks.

