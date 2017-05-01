Torch Wealth Management LLC Has $2.274 Million Stake in EPR Properties (EPR)

Torch Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. EPR Properties accounts for about 1.5% of Torch Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPR. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $213,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) opened at 72.71 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.69.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. EPR Properties had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 5.44%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 130.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPR Properties to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

