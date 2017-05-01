Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tompkins Financial Co. (AMEX:TMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company earned $65.27 million during the quarter.

Tompkins Financial (AMEX:TMP) traded up 0.67% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.22. 9,731 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.77. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $61.84 and a one year high of $96.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.56%.

In other news, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $178,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,805.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David S. Boyce sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $63,134.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,462.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,516 shares of company stock worth $313,916.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 533,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation (Tompkins) is a financial holding company. The Company is a community-based financial services company that offers an array of products and services, including commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, insurance, and brokerage services.

