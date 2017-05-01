Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 484,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $47,099,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,351,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,081,000 after buying an additional 696,728 shares during the period. Covalent Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 564,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) opened at 35.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.28. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $920.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Wedbush set a $32.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

In other news, President Richard T. Hartman sold 20,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert I. Toll sold 275,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420,317 shares in the company, valued at $267,131,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,822 shares of company stock worth $12,404,734. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

