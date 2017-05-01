Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Receives $36.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.09.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) traded up 0.39% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. 1,442,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.28. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business earned $920.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.49 million. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $572,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,424.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,822 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 25,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 144,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 50.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 455,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after buying an additional 151,940 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 484,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 92.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 34,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

