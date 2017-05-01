TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TJX Companies has maintained its solid earnings trend and outpaced estimates for the fourth quarter in a row during 2016. It has reported positive comparable store sales (comps) growth in the past 30 quarters. The shares of TJX have also outperformed the Zacks categorized Retail Wholesale industry in the last one year. The company boasts a versatile and differentiated portfolio that caters to a wide range of customers. Further, it works on brand enhancing initiatives in the form of product innovation and marketing campaigns. Its several initiatives to boost sales along with an aggressive store opening strategy in the pipeline holds it in good stead. It has been striving to upgrade its e-Commerce business and also boost its global presence. However, the company faces margin pressure due to potential higher payroll and pension related costs.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TJX. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Instinet upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) opened at 78.64 on Tuesday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post $3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.

In related news, EVP Michael Macmillan sold 21,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $1,662,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,682,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $1,201,146.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,806.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,377 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 36,872 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,824,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $659,893,000 after buying an additional 139,311 shares during the last quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 207,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 212,659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

